    Roaming alligator walks right up to doorstep in *drumroll* ... Florida

    Chloe Bryan
    Mashable

    Today's hopefully unnecessary PSA: do not answer the door for an alligator.

    Police in Sarasota County, Florida, shared photos Wednesday of a rogue alligator that, while wandering a neighborhood, trudged right up to the front door of a house. It later tried its luck at the garage door, too, but no one let it in. Imagine!

    We do not think it was invited. Perhaps it had the wrong address.

    "Let this be a reminder that not all reptiles show courtesy during mating season. Stay safe out there, Floridians," the post from the sheriff's office read. 

    While non-Floridian commenters were largely horrified, others — including Florida residents — didn't seem too surprised by the photos. "I'd rather open my door and see this out as opposed to a [water moccasin]!" one commenter wrote.

    Still, if this gator was going to stop by uninvited, it could have at least brought flowers.

    [H/T: UPI]

