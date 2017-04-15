Roaming alligator walks right up to doorstep in *drumroll* ... Florida

Today's hopefully unnecessary PSA: do not answer the door for an alligator.

Police in Sarasota County, Florida, shared photos Wednesday of a rogue alligator that, while wandering a neighborhood, trudged right up to the front door of a house. It later tried its luck at the garage door, too, but no one let it in. Imagine!

SEE ALSO: Fisherman finds a terrifying surprise at the end of his line

We do not think it was invited. Perhaps it had the wrong address.

"Let this be a reminder that not all reptiles show courtesy during mating season. Stay safe out there, Floridians," the post from the sheriff's office read.

While non-Floridian commenters were largely horrified, others — including Florida residents — didn't seem too surprised by the photos. "I'd rather open my door and see this out as opposed to a [water moccasin]!" one commenter wrote.

Still, if this gator was going to stop by uninvited, it could have at least brought flowers.

[H/T: UPI]

WATCH: Wild horse attacks alligator because nature is brutal. Also, Florida.