Roadwork projects ongoing, set to begin in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — PennDOT is advising Bradford County residents that a couple of roadwork projects will continue next week and a new one is scheduled to start.

Crews milled part of Route 6 in Wysox about 0.75 miles east of the road’s intersection with Route 187 overnight on June 20. Crews will apply an epoxy surface treatment to this portion of Route 6 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Monday, June 24. The roadway will be reduced to one lane while work is being performed, and flaggers will redirect traffic.

Work is also continuing on the four-year-long Route 199 project in Athens during the week of June 24. North Main Street between Cooper Street and Spruce Street closed for northbound traffic on June 21 for pavement reconstruction, and this lane reduction will continue this upcoming week. Work done on this roadway will include new pavement, drainage improvements, utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, sidewalk and curb improvements, and more. Southbound cars can drive through the work zone, but trucks and northbound cars will have to use detours. Cars going north will have a 0.78-mile-long detour that uses Walnut Street, North River Street, and East Orchard Street while trucks will have a 7.7-mile-long detour that uses Route 220 and Interstate 17.

Another roadwork project will be happening in Athens during the week of June 24. Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., crews will work on pavement marking eradication on Elmira Street (Route 1069) between Keystone Avenue (Route 1070) and about 0.1 miles north of the intersection of Route 199 and Edward Street in Athens Borough and South Waverly Borough.

Later in the week, a 12-mile-long resurfacing project in Monroe and Albany townships will start. A PennDOT crew will start paving Route 220 between Churchill Street (Route 4021) at the Sullivan County line and Woodside Road (T-408) in Monroe Township on Wednesday, June 26. Flaggers will be on-site to guide motorists through alternating lane closures, and crews will give homeowners access to their property. Work will only be performed during daylight hours.

People should drive with caution and expect delays when traveling through the portions of the county with ongoing roadwork. Motorists can check for more information on road conditions in Pennsylvania by visiting 511PA.com.

