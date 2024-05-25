Roadwork project continues in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Motorists traveling through Liberty Township this upcoming week might experience some delays due to an ongoing roadwork project.

Crews will continue working on a two-year-long roadway improvement project on Route 414 (Water Street), Route (2005), and Route 414 (High Street) during the week of Tuesday, May 28. During this next phase of construction, crews will start relocating a stream on High Street between the intersection with Blockhouse Road and the North Penn Liberty High School. Work on other parts of the improvement project, including utility relocations, cross pipe replacements, and drainage work, will continue as well.

Motorists traveling through the work zone can expect single-lane conditions. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

According to PennDOT, a portion of Water Street is closed to accommodate the construction project. The roadway is closed to all traffic between Shaffer Hill Road and just south of Bloss Mountain Road. A detour using Route 15 and Bloss Mountain Road will be in effect during the road closure.

People traveling through work zones should be alert, drive with caution, and be prepared for delays. Motorists can check Pennsylvania road conditions by visiting 511pa.com.

