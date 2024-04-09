Roadwork: Improvements underway at Bluffton interchange
Roadwork: Improvements underway at Bluffton interchange
Roadwork: Improvements underway at Bluffton interchange
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden and Netanyahu’s high-stakes call, Angel Reese eyes WNBA and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Ford is dialing back its EV manufacturing buildout, trying to better time the market as it spreads out its capital investments.
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
With tech giants facing new laws and enforcements aimed at cutting their empires down to size, a lobbying frenzy replete with wildly binary claims is underway. As the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok face unprecedented (yes, actually!) scrutiny from lawmakers and law enforcers around the world, lobbyists are working overtime to put a self-serving spin on entrenched, profit-extracting machinery. It's all about fending off wrecking-ball enforcement -- and new, targeted laws -- which could force the world's most valuable companies to dismantle the chokepoints they've built to make money, ingest data and capture attention.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
Elon Musk's answer to ChatGPT, is getting an update to make it better at math, coding and more.
Google has a new version of Chrome for Windows laptops that run Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The two companies say the Snapdragon version of Chrome shows “a dramatic performance improvement.”
During a competitive esports tournament of Apex Legends, a free-to-play shooter video game played by hundreds of thousands of players daily, hackers appeared to insert cheats into the games of two well-known streamers — effectively hacking the players midgame. The incidents forced the organizers of the Apex Legends Global Series tournament, which has a $5 million total prize pool, to postpone the event indefinitely “due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised.” As the midgame hacks were underway, the game’s chatbot displayed messages on-screen that appeared to come from the hackers: “Apex hacking global series, by Destroyer2009 &R4andom,” the messages read.
The decision to rent versus buy a home depends on how strong your finances are, how long you plan to stay in one place, and more. Learn which is the better fit.
The housing market is showing signs of a recovery, but Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman warns higher rates will affect the housing sector for decades.
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
CarGurus February intelligence report found that inventory is recovering, but the picture isn't as rosy as it was pre-pandemic.
In a flip of the usual priorities, Senate Republicans seem likely to kill a set of tax cuts that have already passed the House and are broadly popular. Here's why.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
Hurley wasn't the only one to take his name out of consideration with UK's John Calipari reportedly on his way out the door.
Everything we know about the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, including its price, fuel economy, hybrid power specs and more.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.