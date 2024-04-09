Roadwork: Improvements underway at Bluffton interchange

TechCrunch

With tech giants facing new laws and enforcements aimed at cutting their empires down to size, a lobbying frenzy replete with wildly binary claims is underway. As the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok face unprecedented (yes, actually!) scrutiny from lawmakers and law enforcers around the world, lobbyists are working overtime to put a self-serving spin on entrenched, profit-extracting machinery. It's all about fending off wrecking-ball enforcement -- and new, targeted laws -- which could force the world's most valuable companies to dismantle the chokepoints they've built to make money, ingest data and capture attention.