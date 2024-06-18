Roadside urination prompts fight that ends in stabbing, Pierce County deputies report

A man is accused of stabbing another person and running from the scene in Parkland on Tuesday.

Pierce County deputies were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to 136th Street East and Pacific Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Deputies learned that a man was urinating on the side of the road when someone drove by and saw him. The victim got out of his car and pushed the man for urinating, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss told The News Tribune.

The victim walked back to his car, and the man who’d been shoved got up to chase him. A third person intervened, getting into a physical altercation with the man who did the shoving. While that was going on, the person who had been urinating stabbed the victim in the back. The victim went to his car to grab a gun, and he was stabbed again, Moss said.

The victim and witnesses said the stabber then ran off. Deputies found the man at a convenience store at 138th Street East and Pacific Avenue, Moss said. They detained him, and a witness identified him as the stabber.

He was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail, Moss said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of his injuries.