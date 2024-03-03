Roadside grass fire in West Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department is working on a large roadside fire.

Courtesy of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department

Emergency crews were dispatched to a fire along I-20 at mile marker 230 near Nolan County’s west county line at 3:26 p.m. on March 3. Traffic is diverted to the slow lane.

Units B9, Blocker 6, B6 and multiple personal are on the scene. Crews ask that travelers take caution in the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.