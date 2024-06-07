Roads to undergo asphalt rejuvenation

Jun. 6—GOSHEN — Several roads across Goshen will have lane restrictions next week.

Streets Department project manager Andrew Lund said at the Goshen Board of Public Works meeting on Thursday that the city is experimenting with a method of asphalt paving that is expected to preserve the life of roads.

Rejuvtec will be treating the roads with Reclamite, a road-sealing asphalt emulsion, within the first few years after new asphalt is laid.

Asphalt sealing will take place at Eisenhower Drive at the industrial parkway loop on Dierdorff Road, from Westwood Road from Gra-Roy Drive to South Main Street, from East Douglas Road and East Reynolds Street at U.S. 33, from 16th Street from Egbert Avenue to Douglas Street, from 16th Street from Plymouth Avenue to College Avenue, from Fescue Court and Mayfield Drive from Greene Road to Bashor Road, and from Indiana Avenue to Plymouth Avenue 500 feet north.

The roads will have lane restrictions this Monday through Wednesday, but Rejuvtec will maintain access for residents and businesses.

It will be the first time the city has tried the method, and Lund called it a "trial run."

OTHER ITEMS

The board approved the resignation of Goshen paramedic Matthew White effective June 15. White has been an officer with the Goshen Fire Department since August 2019 and is transitioning into a position as a flight paramedic with Samaritan.

The board also approved a conditional offer of employment to José Ascension Esqueda as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.

The board approved the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Black Squirrel Golf Club on July 4, with a rain date of July 5. They also approved working with the fire, police and street departments to manage the event.

The board approved the purchase of replacement beds for a single-axle chassis and tandem-axle chassis from W. A. Jones Truck Bodies & Equipment for $91,667.

A change order for the 10th Street and Douglas Street Reconstruction Project resulted in an increase cost of 1.88%. The new cost is $4,328,546.08, up by $33,160. It's the fourth change order in the project thus far.

The board approved a contract for design and construction support services with Back Municipal Consulting for $51,350. The project will aim to rehabilitate as much sanitary sewer piping and as many manholes as possible, with the consulting company developing the scope of work. Cured-in-Place-Pipe lining will be used, extending the life of the piping by 50 years with resin cured in place and pressurized, wherever needed.