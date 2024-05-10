Roads reopen in Miami while crews address flood leftovers

MIAMI, Okla. — Flooding continues to be an issue in Miami even as waters have receded.

Although most of the water has dried up it has left 6 to 8 inches of sludge in parking lots as well as dead fish behind. City crews are in charge of scraping and hosing roads after floods in the Riverview Park and parking lots.

When flooding first began last week in Miami some of the Neosho River overflowed into Riverview Park.

Mayor Bless Parker said he still will continue to blame the Grand River Dam Authority – who’s in charge of the river. But he’s still worried flooding in the future could cost the city more money and homes of his citizens.

“It costs the citizens and taxpayers millions of dollars. And those are dollars that we can out towards streets, we can put toward parks, we could put towards a storm shelter for our community, but we can’t do that, because we have to be prepared for when these flood events happen that we’re gonna have to go clean up the mess that we shouldn’t be responsible to do,” said Mayor Parker

Mayor Parker added the city was lucky this time around because flood waters didn’t move into homes or businesses.

All roads are now open.

