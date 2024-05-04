Roads near ABQ BioPark to close for running event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhood roads around the ABQ Biopark are closing down bright and early Sunday as runners take to the street for the annual “Run For the Zoo.”

Road closures will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday morning and continue through noon.

The closures include 8th Street between Marquez and Coal, 10th Street between Park and Santa Fe, and Tingley Drive between Central and Marquez. A full list of closures can be found here.

