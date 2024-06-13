What roads in Miami and Broward are closed from the floods? Where you shouldn’t drive

Though the sky took a break Thursday morning from drenching South Florida, several local streets remained closed.

Southbound Interstate 95, which had been closed part of Wednesday evening, was back open. Other streets got “stay away orders” from some city governments and police.

Here’s a rundown:

Aventura

The city is asking drivers to avoid Northeast 191st Street and the intersection of Northeast 213th Street and 34th Avenue.

Coral Gables

Old Cutler Road is closed on the southbound side at Kendall drive and traffic is being sent westbound.

Hallandale Beach

▪ Police say drivers should avoid these streets because of “major flooding”: Atlantic Shores Boulevard, Northeast Eighth Avenue, Northeast 10th Avenue, Northeast 12th Avenue, and Northeast 14th Avenue.

▪ Eastbound Hallandale Beach Boulevard is down to one lane at U.S. 1/Federal Highway.

An abandoned BMW sits in floodwater on Normandy Isle, one of several vehicles that broke down while drivers tried to navigate the waterlogged island community during Wednesday’s deluge.

Hialeah

At last update from the city, Wednesday night, eight street are closed:

▪ Palm Avenue from Fifth Street to Third Street

▪ East 10th Avenue from 43rd Street to 47th Street

▪ West 24th Avenue from 72nd Street to 76th Street

▪ Southeast First Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue

▪ East 19th Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue

▪ West 30th Street from Palm Avenue to First Avenue

▪ West 36th Street from Eighth Avenue to Ninth Avenue

▪ West 76th Street from 20th Avenue to 28th Avenue