Do all roads lead to Buc-ee's? Not yet Oklahoma, but here are possible sites around OKC

The Amarillo City Council unanimously approved an economic development agreement to bring the Buc-ees Travel Center chain to eastern Amarillo at I-40 and Airport Road.

Summertime travel time is almost upon us, and to some of us that means a stop at Buc-ee's, the chain of big, family-friendly country stores with good food, habit-forming snacks, famously clean restrooms, and enough gas pumps to cause parking lot traffic jams.

They keep popping up along the nation's interstates, especially in Texas and the rest of the South. And they keep fueling Buc-ee's buzz on social media.

Dear fans of Bucky the Beaver and his nuggets: What if you didn't have to go to Texas or some other state to satisfy your cravings and curiosity? What if you didn't have to leave Oklahoma? Where would you want to see a Buc-ee's here — besides "somewhere close"?

When, oh, when will Oklahoma get a Buc-ee's?

Bucky the Beaver and a manager from Buc-ee's greet the crowd Thursday at the Buc-ee's groundbreaking in east Amarillo.

It will be awhile. Buc-ee's tells people where its next stores will be. Stores are scheduled to open later this year in Smiths Grove, Kentucky; in Amarillo, Texas, and Brunswick, Georgia, next year; and in Rockingham County, Virginia, and Boerne, Texas, in 2026.

None in Oklahoma yet. While we dream, we asked some experts where a Buc-ee's might eventually land around Oklahoma City.

Buc-ee's prefers to locate in rural areas and outside major metro areas

Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein, left, and David Chapman, a developer, real estate agent, professor of real estate at UCO and member of the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission, bumped into each other at the Buc-ee's in Denton, Texas, on April 27, and posted this snapshot on Facebook. PROVIDED BY DAVID CHAPMAN

David Hartnack, managing director, owner, and retail property specialist, for OKC's NAI Sullivan Group:

"There's been a lot of excitement and speculation about where the first Buc-ee's in Oklahoma will be. In Texas, Buc-ee's seems to have opened stores in two different styles of locations. The first type being more rural highway focused areas between major population centers and with a state highway nearby. This makes me think of areas like Chickasha, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Interstate 44.

"Buc-ee's has also seemed to open stores on interstates on the outskirts of major metros. I could see a site in Purcell or Newcastle making a lot of sense for them, although personally I'd love to see a Buc-ee's in Stroud, half way between Tulsa and OKC."

Look for a Buc-ee's somewhere at the edge of Oklahoma City

This is the massive Buc-ee's store in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. A recent study by the City of Daytona Beach found that the super-sized 104-pump gas station and 53,000-square-foot travel convenience center next to the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange drew 5.4 million visitors over the past 12 months.

Stuart Graham and Mark Inman, senior vice presidents and retail property specialists with CBRE Group:

Graham: “Buc-ee's makes sense along I-35 between Norman and downtown OKC, especially given the traffic to and from OU. I could also see them along I-40 in Midwest City or Yukon.”

Inman: “Due to their large site size requirement, it would probably push them to the edges of the market. Some potential locations could be:

I-40 between Yukon and OKC.

I-35 south of OKC.

I-35 north OKC or Edmond, or north of Edmond.

I-40 between Shawnee and OKC.

I-44/Turner Turnpike if access can be found.

"OKC residents, myself included, would like to see them closer into the OKC area for ease of access, but assembling land closer to the city is more difficult. Buc-ee's seems to be a bit of a travel stop, so an ideal location might be on the side of a highway that is inbound travel into a metro area."

When Buc-ee's comes to Oklahoma, it will be along an interstate

Buc-ee's is continuing its expansion beyond Texas.

Jim Parrack, senior vice president and retail specialist with OKC's Price Edwards & Co.:

"Buc-ee’s is a retail phenomenon. Just like Trader Joe’s or In-N-Out Burger, you typically either love them or hate them, and the lovers are a bit cultish, which drives big sales. Buc-ee’s is pretty conservative about expanding, two or three stores per year. The closest to us now is Dallas. ... They will come at some point.

"Buc-ee’s, from a real estate perspective, is all about cars and access, so it would be on an interstate with high traffic counts. Often Buc-ee’s gets assistance from cities to upgrade the nearby intersection given the amount of traffic. Typically they need 10-15 acres but sometimes buy more to get the right location for 50,000- to 75,000-square-foot stores, maybe 80-100 pumps, 600-700 parking spaces. The numbers are huge and they need them all.

"Site speculation here leads you to three places: somewhere between Moore and Norman, as an example, maybe the field on the southwest corner of Indian Hills Road and Interstate 35, but that intersection would need major work.

"West Interstate 40 would be another possible landing spot: There are a number of possible spots between MacArthur Boulevard and Garth Brooks Boulevard. And, lastly, north Interstate 35, probably north of Route 66 although the southeast corner of 15th and Interstate 35 would be an interesting choice even with Lake Arcadia to the east."

Charlie Dilbeck of Punkin Center, Texas, poses with a statue of Bucky the Beaver at the Buc-ee's in Fort Worth, Texas. PROVIDED BY SANDRA DILBECK

