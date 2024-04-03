Roads impacted by heavy rainfall in PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced current roads impacted by heavy rainfall across Pennsylvania.

Below is the list of road restrictions and closures due to the ongoing rain in our region.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Lackawanna Route 2013 Clifton Township Route 435 Sandy Beach Road Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:00 PM Lackawanna Route 1006 Scott Township Route 247 Chapman Lake Road Closed Downed Utility Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:00 PM Lackawanna Route 3009 Southbound Newton Township Bridge Lane Bald Mountain Road Lane Restriction Downed Tree in Wires Friday, April 5, 2024 3:00 PM Luzerne Route 2045 Wright Township Nuangola Road Park Road Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:00 PM Susquehanna Route 247 Clifford Township Route 2014/2027 Route 2023 Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:00 PM Wayne Route 2004 Palmyra Township Owego Turnpike Oak Street Closed Downed Tree Wednesday, April 3, 2024 6:00 PM Wayne Route 4021 Clinton Township Route 247 Brace Brook Road Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:00 PM Wayne Route 1004 Damascus Route 371 Cocheton Turnpike Closed Downed Tree in Wires Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:00 PM

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.

