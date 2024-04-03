Roads impacted by heavy rainfall in PA

Vivian Muniz
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced current roads impacted by heavy rainfall across Pennsylvania.

Below is the list of road restrictions and closures due to the ongoing rain in our region.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

County

State Route/Exit/Mile Marker

Township

Beginning Location

Ending Location

Closure/Restriction

Reason

Estimated Date of Reopening

Estimated Time of Reopening

Lackawanna

Route 2013

Clifton Township

Route 435

Sandy Beach Road

Closed

Downed Tree in Wires

Thursday, April 4, 2024

3:00 PM

Lackawanna

Route 1006

Scott Township

Route 247

Chapman Lake Road

Closed

Downed Utility

Thursday, April 4, 2024

3:00 PM

Lackawanna

Route 3009 Southbound

Newton Township

Bridge Lane

Bald Mountain Road

Lane Restriction

Downed Tree in Wires

Friday, April 5, 2024

3:00 PM

Luzerne

Route 2045

Wright Township

Nuangola Road

Park Road

Closed

Downed Tree in Wires

Thursday, April 4, 2024

3:00 PM

Susquehanna

Route 247

Clifford Township

Route 2014/2027

Route 2023

Closed

Downed Tree in Wires

Thursday, April 4, 2024

3:00 PM

Wayne

Route 2004

Palmyra Township

Owego Turnpike

Oak Street

Closed

Downed Tree

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

6:00 PM

Wayne

Route 4021

Clinton Township

Route 247

Brace Brook Road

Closed

Downed Tree in Wires

Thursday, April 4, 2024

3:00 PM

Wayne

Route 1004

Damascus

Route 371

Cocheton Turnpike

Closed

Downed Tree in Wires

Thursday, April 4, 2024

3:00 PM

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.

