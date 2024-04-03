Roads impacted by heavy rainfall in PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced current roads impacted by heavy rainfall across Pennsylvania.
Below is the list of road restrictions and closures due to the ongoing rain in our region.
Flood Watch, snow in PA Wednesday and Thursday
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.
County
State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
Township
Beginning Location
Ending Location
Closure/Restriction
Reason
Estimated Date of Reopening
Estimated Time of Reopening
Lackawanna
Route 2013
Clifton Township
Route 435
Sandy Beach Road
Closed
Downed Tree in Wires
Thursday, April 4, 2024
3:00 PM
Lackawanna
Route 1006
Scott Township
Route 247
Chapman Lake Road
Closed
Downed Utility
Thursday, April 4, 2024
3:00 PM
Lackawanna
Route 3009 Southbound
Newton Township
Bridge Lane
Bald Mountain Road
Lane Restriction
Downed Tree in Wires
Friday, April 5, 2024
3:00 PM
Luzerne
Route 2045
Wright Township
Nuangola Road
Park Road
Closed
Downed Tree in Wires
Thursday, April 4, 2024
3:00 PM
Susquehanna
Route 247
Clifford Township
Route 2014/2027
Route 2023
Closed
Downed Tree in Wires
Thursday, April 4, 2024
3:00 PM
Wayne
Route 2004
Palmyra Township
Owego Turnpike
Oak Street
Closed
Downed Tree
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
6:00 PM
Wayne
Route 4021
Clinton Township
Route 247
Brace Brook Road
Closed
Downed Tree in Wires
Thursday, April 4, 2024
3:00 PM
Wayne
Route 1004
Damascus
Route 371
Cocheton Turnpike
Closed
Downed Tree in Wires
Thursday, April 4, 2024
3:00 PM
When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.
Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.
