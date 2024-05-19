Roads closed, serious injuries reported in northwest Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads were closed, and serious injuries were reported as the result of a northwest Las Vegas crash, police said.

Police responded to the crash on Saturday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Michael Way and Lake Mead Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas after two vehicles collided.

According to police, the crash resulted in serious and life-threatening injuries for those involved. Police did not immediately say how many people were hurt in the collision.

Both streets were shut down in both directions early Saturday evening, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau investigators were on the scene. Commuters were asked to avoid the area as law enforcement officials work.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.

