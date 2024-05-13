Roads closed after 3 injured in crash, SLCPD investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a high-speed crash near 1300 South and 2100 East in Salt Lake City, according to a social media post on Sunday.

Police said three people were injured in the crash, with injuries ranging from serious to critical. In a press release, police said 911 received multiple calls about a crash involving two SUVs, and the investigation started just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Salt Lake City Police are investigating a critical injury crash near 1300 South and 2100 East in Salt Lake City, according to a social media post from Sunday night. (Courtesy: Salt Lake City Police Department)

Two men who were in an Audi SUV were taken to the hospital.

“One patient is in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said. “The second patient is in serious condition.”

According to SLCPD, a Toyota SUV that was traveling west struck the Audi SUV as it was traveling south. According to the release, the crash pushed the Audi into a parking lot nearby, and the Toyota stopped west of the intersection.

“Witnesses told officers the driver of the Toyota exited his SUV and started running away,” SLCPD said in the release.

Police said the fleeing driver was stopped and held down by community members until police arrived on the scene. That driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were serious but not life-threatening.

According to SLCPD, detectives are investigating reports that the driver of the Toyota ran a red light, and authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Police said 1300 South is closed from 2100 East to Sheridan Road, and 2100 E is closed from 1300 South to Sherman Ave.

The investigation is ongoing.

