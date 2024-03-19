Roads at ‘breaking point’ despite pothole repairs hitting eight-year high

Two million potholes were filled in the last two years alone making it the highest amount since 2015 - PAUL COOPER

Britain’s crumbling roads are reaching “breaking point” despite the rate of pothole repairs hitting an eight-year high, roadbuilders have warned.

Despite two million potholes being filled over the last 12 months – the highest number since 2015 – the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) has warned that the nation’s roads are falling into disrepair.

The AIA’s annual Alarm survey found that just under half of roads in England and Wales maintained by local councils were in a good condition, with 36 per cent adequate and 17 per cent poor.

Meanwhile, the sum needed to fix the backlog of local road repairs has reached a record £16.3 billion, up 16 per cent from £14 billion a year ago.

Last October, the Government announced that it would provide £8.3 billion of extra funding over 11 years to fix potholes.

That is just over half the sum required to bring all roads in England and Wales up to good condition, according to the AIA’s calculations.

An estimated two million potholes will be filled by councils in the 2023-24 financial year, up from 1.4 million during the previous 12 months. This is a high not reached since 2015, when nearly 2.2 million were filled in by repair crews.

On average, local highways authorities’ maintenance budgets increased by 2.3 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year compared with the previous 12 months.

Rick Green, the AIA’s chairman, said: “Local authorities have a bit more money to spend this year, but the impact of rising costs due to inflation means they have actually been able to do less with it.

“Couple this with the effects of the extreme weather we are increasingly facing, and the result is that the rate at which local roads are suffering is accelerating towards breaking point.”

Simon Williams, the RAC’s head of policy, said the Alarm survey showed that Britain’s roads were reaching a “critical state” as the problem grew to “gargantuan” levels.

“By the Government’s own admission, the extra £8.3 billion from the cancelled parts of HS2 is only sufficient to resurface around 5,000 miles of road, which is sadly just three per cent of all council-managed roads in England,” he added.

“With this report showing an estimated 107,000 miles of roads are fast reaching the end of their lives, the scale of the problem now facing councils is truly gargantuan.

“The status quo is not sustainable. The longer the Government fails to grasp this reality, the bigger the eventual cost to the public purse. Only a commitment to introducing ring-fenced roads funding for councils will get them out of this dire mess.”

The Asphalt Industry Alliance has warned that the nation's roads are falling into disrepair - Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

British roads are generally topped with permeable asphalt, which lets rainwater drain into the road surface and away through its foundations. This prevents standing water from building up, potentially leading to dangerous sheet ice forming in winter.

However, water that drains into permeable asphalt can freeze in cold weather, cracking the road surface and starting the process that leads to potholes forming.

Edmund King, the AA president, said: “Our breakdown data shows that 2023 was the worst year for potholes for five years.

“Arguably, the road network is a local council’s biggest asset, but not enough planned investment and repairs are being made to make streets safer and smoother for drivers and those on two wheels.”

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at the charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “The AIA’s report lays bare the crumbling state of our road network, as well as the effort and money now required to fix it.

“Notwithstanding the financial headache pothole-related damage does to the vehicle’s owner, our crater-laden roads are posing a serious road safety hazard.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.