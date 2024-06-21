Roadrunner Food Bank delivers about 90,000 pounds of food and water for Ruidoso evacuees

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank has delivered roughly 90,000 pounds of ready-to-at food items and water for Ruidoso wildfire evacuees. The aid was delivered with three semi-trucks full of food and went directly to shelters in Roswell and to the National Guard.

The food bank’s disaster relief program provides services to help with food insecurity during national disasters and other difficult times.

