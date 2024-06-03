Road watch

MONROE COUNTY — Following are upcoming road construction projects for the week of June 3 in Monroe County. All work is weather permitting.

Monroe County

Berlin Township: Fahrner Asphalt Sealers is scheduled to apply an epoxy overlay on the U.S. Turnpike bridge over Mouille Creek. One-lane, two-way traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators when the work is being performed.

Exeter Township: Finzel Road between South Stony Creek and O’Hara roads remains closed for the replacement of the bridge over Stony Creek

Exeter/London townships: Construction work continues this week at the Palmer Road-Hoffman Road intersection. A detour is posted. The work will continue until July 25.

Exeter/Raisinville townships: The tile crew will replace a cross tile on Palmer Road between South Stony Creek and Allison roads. The road will be closed to through traffic. Because of low traffic volumes, there will be no posted detour.

Frenchtown Township: Stewart Road from west of U.S.-24 to M-125, and Cole Road from M-125 to Macomb Street, will have intermittent right lane closures for concrete curb and gutter replacements. The work will be performed in advance of an upcoming cold milling and hot mix asphalt resurfacing project on Stewart and Cole Roads from west of Telegraph Road (US-24) to Macomb Street.

Frenchtown Township: Fahrner Asphalt Sealers is scheduled to apply an epoxy overlay on the Vivian Road bridge over Sandy Creek. One-lane, two-way traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators when the work is being performed.

London Township: The following roads are tentatively scheduled to be chip sealed during this week: Collingwood subdivision (Redwood, Plankweld, Weldwood, Surfwood) and Day from Ida-Maybee to Redwood. The roads will be closed to through traffic while crews are working, and the roads will be swept the following day. Motorists are encouraged to travel at the advisory speed limit of 25 miles per hour until the chip seal surface has been swept.

Frenchtown Township: Dust control crews are tentatively scheduled to scrape various roads during the upcoming week in preparation for dust control. The roads will be closed to through traffic while crews are working.

Milan Township: Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down County Street at Milan-Oakville Road to work on bridge structure over U.S.-23. This closure will last until June 29. Traffic will be detoured to use Sanford Road, East Main Street (Plank Road) and Dexter Road.

Monroe Township: Fahrner Asphalt Sealers is scheduled to apply an epoxy overlay on the LaPlaisance Road bridge over Plum Creek. One-lane, two-way traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators when the work is being performed.

Raisinville Township: The following roads are tentatively scheduled to be chip sealed this week: Heiss from Doederline to Steffas; Stewart from Doty to Raisinville; Doty from North Custer to Stadler; Iott subdivision (Fairhaven, Kenwood, Linden); and Dixon from Ida-Maybee to M-50 (east section). The roads will be closed to through traffic while crews are working, and the roads will be swept the following day. Motorists are encouraged to travel at the advisory speed limit of 25 miles per hour until the chip seal surface has been swept.

Summerfield Township: Summerfield Road between Railroad Street and Albain Road will be closed for tile work. The suggested detour is Ida West, Lewis and Ida Center.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

City of Monroe

The railroad crossings work reported last week at East First and East Elm are now completed and open.

North Macomb Street resurfacing:

NORTH MACOMB STREET RESURFACING – GROVE TO COUNTRY CLUB CIRCLECadillac Asphalt is the prime contractor for the resurfacing of North Macomb Street from Grove Street to Country Club Circle. This project will mill and resurface three inches (3”) of pavement, along with the spot replacement of curbs and drive approaches where necessary. Subcontractor Century Cement of Riverview is now replacing curbs and approaches on the west side of the roadway, so southbound traffic may still be shifted into the center turn lane for the coming week. Following the project, the center turn lane will be eliminated and bicycle lanes will be installed in each direction. The work is expected to last through July due to the staging needs to keep access to driveways.

City of Monroe

The railroad crossings work reported last week at East First and East Elm is now completed. The crossings are open.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Road watch