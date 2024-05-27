Road watch

MONROE COUNTY — Following are upcoming road construction projects for the week of May 27 in Monroe County. All work is weather permitting:

Monroe County

Several roads are scheduled to be chip sealed this week. Roads will be closed to through traffic during work. After the work, until roads can be swept, motorists should travel no faster than 25 mph.

Affected roads include: Toben to South Stony Creek in Exeter Township; Heiss from Steffas to the end of jurisdiction in Exeter and Raisinville townships; Exeter from Heiss to Toben in Frenchtown and Raisinville townships; Day Road in London and Rasinville townships; and Doty from North Custer to Stadler, the Iott subdivision and Stewart from Doty to Raisinville, all in Raisinville Township.

Railroad track closures this week are: Kelly from M-125 to Cousino, South Otter Creek from M-125 to Knab and LaPlaisance to M-125 in LaSalle Township; Sandy Creek from Spaulding to Yak and Vivian Road between Cole and Hurd roads in Frenchtown Township; and Lotus from M-125 to Suder, Grodi from Baycreek to the dead end and Victory from Luna Pier to Cousino, all in Erie Township; and Sterns from Clark to Memorial Highway in Whiteford Township.

Dust control: Several roads will be scraped for dust control this week: Grafton Road between Ready Road and Carleton-Rockwood roads in Ash Township and several roads in London Township.

Berlin Township: Sigler Road between U.S. Turnpike and Wassenova Road will be closed to through traffic for cross tile replacement.

Berlin Township: South Huron River Drive between U.S. 24 and east of Armstrong Road will be closed for two days for resurfacing.

Berlin Township: U.S. Turnpike between Labo and Sigler roads will be closed to apply epoxy overlay.

Exeter/London townships: The Palmer and Hoffman roads intersection will be closed for construction work.

Exeter/London townships: Palmer Road between South Stony Creek and Allison roads will be closed for cross tile replacement.

Frenchtown Township: Stewart Road from west of U.S. 24 to M-125 and Cole Road from M-125 to Macomb Street will be closed for concrete curb replacement.

Milan Township: County Street at Milan-Oakville Road is closed for bridge work.

Monroe Township: LaPlaisance Road between Hull Road and Jones Avenue is closed to apply exoxy overlay on the LaPlaisance Road bridge.

City of Monroe

John Rolfe Drive storm sewer and reconstruction project: Work will begin on John Rolfe Drive, between Theodore and West Lorain this week. This week, pavement will be removed on the west side of the street. Installation also will begin on new storm sewer, also on the west half of the roadway. The street will be open only to local residents, with some displaced from their driveways. Work is expected to last through June.

Railroad crossing repairs: Norfolk Southern Railroad is repairing crossings of its tracks at Elm Avenue, east of Dixie Highway and First Street, east of Eastchester Street. This work will close the crossings and sidewalks completely and potentially through the end of the week.

Kentucky Avenue railroad wall repairs: Norfolk Southern Railroad will repair a section of its retaining wall along Kentucky Avenue, between Kentucky Court and Eighth Street. This will require Kentucky Avenue to be reduced to one lane with flaggers. Through traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access will be maintained to all adjacent residences. The work is expected to be completed next week.

West Elm pump station at Telegraph Road: The pumps for the storm water pumping station at West Elm Avenue, under Telegraph Road, are being replaced one at a time over the next two months. Eastbound Elm will be closed Tuesday to allow a crane to remove the station roof and access one of the pumps. Traffic will be temporarily routed to Telegraph via Custer Drive.

