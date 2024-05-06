Road watch

Following are upcoming road construction projects for the week of May 6 in Monroe County. All work is weather permitting:

City of Monroe

Repaving of Loranger Square in downtown Monroe: The work is finished. The area is now open to traffic.

North Macomb Street resurfacing from Grove to Country Club Circle: Cadillac Asphalt is the prime contractor for the resurfacing project, which will mill and resurface 3 inches of pavement along with the spot replacement of curbs and drive approaches where necessary. During construction, the roadway should be open at all times with traffic shifted into the center turn lane while curb work is occurring on one side of the street at a time. Subcontractor Century Cement plans to begin curb work this week, which will affect the use of some driveways, though all commercial, multifamily and office drives will be left open half width at a time. Following the project, the center turn lane will be eliminated and bicycle lanes will be installed in each direction. The work is expected to last through the summer.

Sidewalk replacement program: GV Cement Contracting of Brownstown Township is working on the city’s sidewalk replacement program. This project involves spot replacement of sidewalks and small concrete roadway patches throughout the city and utility service areas in the townships. The project is expected to result in lane closures only.

Alley construction program: GV Cement Contracting is reconstructing five paved alleys within the city. The majority of the work will occur in the alleys and will require only localized closures, but some spot lane closures are possible along West Second, West Third and West Fourth streets between Smith and Monroe streets. Work is expected to last through at least mid-May.

Monroe County

Exeter/London townships: Construction work continues this week at the Palmer Road/Hoffman Road intersection. The work is expected to last until July 25. The detour route uses Bluebush Road to Raisin Street to Maybee-Scofield Road to Doty Road to Scofield Road to Sumpter Road to South Stony Creek Road.

Milan Township: The Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down east and westbound County Street at Milan-Oakville Road to work on bridge structure over U.S. 23. This closure will last until June 29 or until further notice. Traffic will be detoured to Sanford Road, East Main Street (Plank Road) and Dexter Road.

Raisinville Township: Alpine Tree Service will be remove and trim trees on North Custer Road at Raisinville Road. The road will be closed to through traffic when work is being performed; however, flaggers will maintain access for local traffic, school buses and emergency vehicles. A detour route will not be posted because of the short duration of the road closure.

Whiteford Township: Nashville Construction Co. will install new guardrail approach terminals on Sterns Road between Sylvania-Petersburg Road and U.S. 23. Traffic regulators will maintain one-lane, two-way traffic during the guardrail work.

