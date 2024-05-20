Road watch

MONROE COUNTY — Following are upcoming road construction projects for the week of May 20 in Monroe County. All work is weather permitting:

Monroe County

Ash Township: Several roads are tentatively scheduled to be chip sealed this week: Labo from Grafton to east of Lazy Oaks; Newburg from Grafton to Briar Hill; Sigler from Exeter to Calkins; and Sigler from U.S. 24 to Township Line.

The roads will be closed to through traffic while crews are working, and the roads will be swept the following day. Motorists are encouraged to travel at the advisory speed limit of 25 mph until the chip seal surface hasbeen swept.Berlin Township: Several roads are tentatively scheduled to be chip sealed this week: Armstrong from North Dixie to Labo; Anteau from dead end to dead end; and Sigler Road between U.S. Turnpike and Wassenova.

The roads will be closed to through traffic while crews are working, and the roads will be swept the following day. Motorists are encouraged to travel at the advisory speed limit of 25 miles per hour until the chip seal surface has been swept.

Berlin Township: A tile crew will replace a cross tile on Sigler between U.S. Turnpike and Wassenova. The road will be closed to through traffic. Because of low traffic volume, there will be no posted detour.

Erie Township: Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close several roads for track maintenance. Each crossing, once closed, will be shut down for 48-72 hours.

Scheduled for work are:

Lotus from M-125 to Suder; detour is Suder to Sterns to M-125 (South Dixie Highway).

Grodi from Baycreek to dead end; no detour is planned.

Victory from Luna Pier to Cousino; detour to Cousino to M-125 (South Dixie Highway) to Luna Pier.

Exeter Township: Several roads are tentatively scheduled to be chip sealed this week: Fay from Martinsville to Carleton West; Scofield from Sumpter to end; Sumpter from Bluebush to Scofield.

The roads will be closed to through traffic while crews are working, and the roads will be swept the following day. Motorists are encouraged to travel at the advisory speed limit of 25 mph until the chip seal surface has been swept.

Exeter Township: A tile crew will replace a cross tile on Palmer between South Stony Creek and Allison. The road will be closed to through traffic. Because of low traffic volume, there will be no posted detour.

Exeter/London townships: Construction work continues this week at the Palmer Road Hoffman Road intersection. The detour is to use Bluebush Road to Raisin Street to Maybee-Scofield Road to Doty Road to Scofield Road to Sumpter Road to South Stony Creek Road. This work/closure will last until July 25.

Frenchtown Township: Construction work will continue this week on Hurd Road between M-125 and Vivian Road. The road will be closed to through traffic for shoulder gravel work. Traffic regulators will maintain access for local traffic.

Frenchtown Township: Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close Sandy Creek from Spaulding to Yax for track maintained. Each crossing, once closed, will be shut down for 48-72 hours. The detour is North Dixie Highway to Hurd to Vivian.

LaSalle Township: Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close three roads for track maintained. Each crossing, once closed, will be shut down for 48-72 hours. Closed will be:

Kelly from M-125 (South Dixie Highway) to Cousino. Detour is Cousino and M-125.

South Otter Creek from M-125 (South Dixie Highway) to Knab. Detour is Knab to LaPlaisance to M-125.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Milan Township: East- and westbound County Street at Milan Oakville Road will be closed so the Michigan Department of Transportation can work on a bridge structure over U.S. 23. This closure will last until June 29 or until further notice. Traffic will be detoured to use Sanford Road, East Main Street (Plank Road) and Dexter Road.

Whiteford Township: Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close Sterns from Clark to Memorial Highway. Each crossing, once closed, will be shut down for 48-72 hours. Because of low traffic volume, no detour has been set.

City of Monroe

City of Monroe: Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close First Street and Elm Avenue for trackmaintenance. Each crossing, once closed, will be shut down for 48-72 hours.

North Macomb Street: North Macomb Street from Grove Street to Country Club Circle is being repaved. This project will mill and resurface 3 inches of pavement, along with the spot replacement of curbs and drive approaches where necessary. During construction, the roadway should be open at all times, with traffic shifted into the center turn lane while curb work is occurring on one side of the street at a time.

Curb and driveway work on the east side of Macomb this week, with northbound traffic shifted into the center turn lane, which will affect the use of some driveways, though all commercial, multifamily and office drives will be left open half width at a time. Following the project, the center turn lane will be eliminated, and bicycle lanes will be installed in each direction. The work is expected to last through the summer because of the staging needs to keep access to driveways as much as possible.

Sidewalk replacement program: The program mostly involves spot replacement of sidewalks and small concrete roadway patches throughout the city and utility service areas in the townships. This should result in lane closures only.

DTE guard house construction: DTE Energy is constructing a new guard house entrance to its plant at the east end of Front Street. This will involve significant utility relocations and may occasionally impact access to the fishing area at the end of Front Street. This work is expected to occur all spring and summer.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Road watch