Road tripping with kids: Save yourselves and stay home

The important thing to remember about traveling with children is, don’t do it.

In other words, if you’re planning a trip to a historic place because the children need to learn about the beginnings of our great country, stay home and buy them a pop-up book about it.

A visit with extended family to survive a week of no school sounds nice, if you can survive the trip – or as a parent I know said, “It’s not worth it. Do a Zoom call.”

During a recent trip, she tried to leave the kids on the side of the highway, but the authorities caught them in the act and sentenced them to an additional week of family travel.

Apparently, The Quiet Game only lasts for so long.

“It was the worst possible outcome,” she said. “We couldn’t get the toddler CD songs out of our heads for months.”

Another family I don’t know personally but read about online, confiscated their teens’ electronic devices during a car trip because they thought it would lead to family bonding.

Unfortunately, it led to the family dog running away at the next rest stop, likely disgusted by the nonstop bickering and backseat wrestling.

When spending hours together in a metal torture machine on wheels, you might find out some things you wish you hadn’t. If forced into conversation, your oldest child might divulge that he now has an otter wearing a space helmet tattooed on his entire left thigh and is dating someone electronically who lives in Alaska and also, they are engaged and have purchased a herd of arctic musk oxen. This is information that you did not necessarily want to know and it could have been avoided if you’d decided not to go on a road trip with them.

In any case, I hope you are not reading this because the kids are howling and you’re on a family road trip. If you are, quietly exit the vehicle at the nearest gas station and hide in the bathroom until they’ve driven away.

Pam J. Hecht is a writer, instructor and mother of two (but not necessarily in that order). Reach her at pamjh8@gmail.com or pamjhecht.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Road tripping with kids: Save yourselves and stay home