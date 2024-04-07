Road salt order stirs debate

Apr. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — All the salt Traverse City Department of Public Services road crews drop on city streets ends up somewhere eventually.

So dropping less isn't just good for the city's budget, but for the environment, city DPS Director Frank Dituri said. At 200 pounds per lane mile, road crews are dropping less than before.

But that salt still has an impact, and it's going more places than just the city's waterways and, eventually, Grand Traverse Bay, city Commissioner Tim Werner said at a recent meeting.

"It's also going into the tree lawns and harming trees and other vegetation," he said. "It has to go somewhere, it doesn't just magically disappear."

Commissioners agreed last week to buy 300 tons of salt, plus another 300 tons as backup to be delivered later, through the state-run MiDEAL procurement program. The final price is to be determined.

That's half the tonnage that Dituri requested after Werner brought up longstanding concerns about city practices for clearing ice and snow.

Salt not only has environmental impacts, but it degrades pavement and other infrastructure, Werner said. He pointed to research showing that damage can amount to roughly three times what a government spends on road salt.

Putting the compound on snow in below-freezing temperatures seemed like a misuse to Werner, he said, adding that salt can be used to prepare ski slopes at the Winter Olympics, and putting salt on snow can create ice. Whatever salt melts will refreeze once it becomes diluted enough unless it evaporates or drains away, he added later.

"Yes, we need some, because I do support it if we have freezing rain or some other appropriate condition, we need salt," he said. "But until we as a body put some limit on the amount, there's not the incentive for the city manager working with city staff to use less."

Commissioner Heather Shaw said she shared those environmental concerns, citing University of Minnesota study findings that 70 percent of road salt ends up in watersheds. Chlorides can linger for decades, and she wanted the city to do more to educate people about alternatives for their own driveways, sidewalks and so on.

As of March 19, the city had approximately 1,000 tons of salt stockpiled, according to Dituri's memo to commissioners.

He told commissioners the recommendation was based on previous winters, with unpredictable weather making it hard to know just how much is actually needed.

Mixing a substance called Beet Heet — the trade name for a mix of four types of sugars derived from beet molasses and calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium chlorides — with brine at 23.5 percent concentration, then spraying it on rock salt as it's spread helps it go farther, Dituri said.

For one, it keeps it from bouncing off the pavement. And for another, it greatly lowers the temperature at which road salt becomes ineffective, down to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

That alone brought a 35 percent savings on the city's "salt buck," Dituri said. And the city is also using 42 percent less per lane mile than it did 15 years ago. New trucks the city is buying could be fitted with a system to apply just the brine-and-Beet-Heet solution.

Dituri said city crews wouldn't use more salt just because they had more, but are responding in real time to road conditions. He added they're keenly aware of the environmental impacts that treating roads can have. While they've made efforts to reduce that use, he believed 200 pounds per lane mile was the lowest they could go.

"Is it the best option? No, absolutely not ... I understand the environmental concerns, I feel them too, but we have a responsibility to the traveling public, and I want folks to remember that it's not just folks in cars," he said.

That includes pedestrians, Dituri said — someone in a crosswalk could be in danger if a car couldn't stop in time on a slippery road, for example.

While Dituri pointed to first responders needing drivable roads, Werner rejected this, saying he hoped city staff should have winter driving skills and good tires on emergency vehicles.

Beet Heet is also another form of salt, Werner said — Dituri said afterward he agreed it has to be taken into account when considering environmental impacts.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Wilson initially put forth Dituri's proposed order, but no other commissioner supported his motion. Both he and Shaw said they see no viable alternative to salt, with Shaw adding she agrees the city uses too much.

After Werner said he wasn't opposed outright to using salt but only its application at the wrong times, he offered to meet with Dituri to talk about the science.

Wilson asked Dituri if he believed city staff was using too much or if it was just a commissioner's opinion.

When Werner replied that he believes in "science, not people's feelings," Wilson responded that Werner's statement of "we can do better" isn't scientific.

"I'm down with the science, too, I'm not trying to armchair quarterback and undermine staff year over year," Wilson said, adding the amount Dituri proposed was a compromise from before and should have been a straightforward request.

Commissioners voted 6-0, with Mi Stanley absent, after Werner proposed half of what Dituri requested.

With a cutoff date of Wednesday to place the order, commissioners needed to make a decision to get the best price, Dituri said — Mitch Treadwell and Mayor Amy Shamroe both agreed they should get earlier notice, but Dituri said his department got the notification letter on March 12 and he brought it to the earliest meeting possible.

Dituri also acknowledged it's a purchase the city makes every year, and Shamroe agreed they should discuss it well in advance of the deadline.

After the meeting, Dituri said he understood commissioners' position on using less salt and that their decision "is what it is."

"We made our recommendation and they adjusted that to what they thought was appropriate," he said.