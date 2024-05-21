Road work on Route 147 begins today

May 21—WEST CHILLISQUAQUE — Motorists are advised that a concrete joint testing project will take place today along Route 147 between the Route 45 Exit in West Chillisquaque Township and the Ridge Road Exit in Point Township, Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews will be working in the right lanes in each direction between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions and are urged to drive with caution in the area.