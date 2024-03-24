Road reconstruction slated for two blocks of Fifth Avenue East in Kalispell

Mar. 24—City crews plan to launch a full road reconstruction project along two blocks of Fifth Avenue East with the work expected to include closures spanning multiple days.

The work is expected to occur between East Center Street and Second Street East, beginning March 27 and running through April 12, officials said in a press release. Workers will be on site between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Certain sections are expected to be reopened to motorists on nights and weekends.

Officials said temporary detour signs will be put up during the project, but recommended motorists plan alternative routes. Delays should be expected, they said.

Officials also encouraged residents to remain cautious while navigating work zones and cooperate with road crews.

The city Street Department is undertaking the project.

For more information and future updates, residents are encouraged to contact Kalispell Public Works at 406-758-7720.