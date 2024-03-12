Road to rebuilding after storm

TechCrunch

Lucid Motors is at risk of losing the trademark for the name of its Gravity SUV, just months before the company is supposed to start production. Google Ventures-backed EV charging company Gravity Inc. filed a "petition for cancellation" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) in December asking for Lucid's Gravity trademark to be revoked. The startup claims in the petition that Lucid's use of the Gravity name could confuse consumers, since Gravity Inc. uses it for EV charging and has used it in the past to operate a fleet of EV taxis.