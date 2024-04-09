Road work update: Ramp at U.S. 127 and I-496 to be closed Wednesday morning

LANSING TWP. — A busy freeway ramp that's been closed for construction a number of times over the past two years is set for another closure on Wednesday morning (April 10).

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the ramp from eastbound Interstate 496 to northbound U.S. 127 will be closed from about 9 a.m. to noon as part of the ongoing project to revamp U.S. 127 between I-496 and Interstate 96.

Drivers heading east on I-496 will not be able to get to northbound U.S. 127 or Homer Avenue and Kalamazoo Street at the interchange, MDOT said. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route on Wednesday morning.

