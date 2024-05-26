Road rage: Two charged with attempted murder after shooting into SUV occupied by 3 children

Two Brevard County men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the road-rage shooting of an SUV carrying a couple and three young children Saturday in the Mims area, according to a social media post by the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Mims is in Brevard County south of Volusia and just north of the Kennedy Space Center and Titusville.

Multiple shots fired in road rage incident near Mims, endangering 3 children. Two men are charged with attempted murder.

The victims were traveling east on State Road 46 when a black Dodge pickup began tailgating them. The truck "ultimately passed them, forced them halfway off the road, cut them off and came to a stop in front of them," according to the sheriff's office.

Part of S.R. 46 goes through Volusia County.

Two men got out of the truck and fired several shots at the victims’ vehicle, a GMC Yukon, striking it several times, according to a photo posted by the sheriff's office.

Chad Edward Gaylon Morrow, in a 2023 mug shot. Morrow, was the driver of the car in the suspected road rage episode. He's been charged with multiple traffic violations over the years, according to court records.

The SUV was occupied by a couple and three children, ages 6, 4, and 18 months, in the back seat. Deputies reported there were nine bullet holes in the vehicle as well as a shattered front passenger window but miraculously, there were no injuries.

The events were confirmed by independent witnesses who were interviewed by detectives, according to the post.

After firing the shots, two men got back in their truck and left the scene. The victims called 911 and followed at a distance as the truck "headed into Brevard County," where Brevard County sheriff’s deputies located it and conducted a felony traffic stop.

The drive-by shooting occurred on State Road 46.

The shooters were identified as Chad Morrow, 45, of Cocoa, the driver, and Chad McAninch, 52, of Port St. John, the passenger. They were taken into custody and each charged with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brevard County jail records show both men were in custody Sunday morning, but no charges connected to the alleged shooting were provided.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted: "Thank you to our friends at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) from Sheriff Mike Chitwood for your crucial assistance on this call!"

The News-Journal has requested more details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shots fired at SUV carrying 3 small children in road rage incident