Road rage suspect shoots at driver, then jumps from moving car, Georgia cops say

A man leapt from a moving car after a road rage shooting, Georgia police say, and he’s still on the run.

On Tuesday, Gwinnett County police released photos from the March 9 incident in hopes someone might recognize the accused shooter.

Officers were called about an aggravated assault in Norcross. Investigators said while the driver was on the phone with 911, the accused gunman fired several shots.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

After the shooting, cameras captured the man jump out of his car and run away. He remained wanted as of Tuesday, April 9.

Police did not say what led to the dispute.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Norcross is about a 20-mile drive northeast from downtown Atlanta.

