Road rage leads to shooting and a teenager is in jail, Lexington County sheriff says

A South Carolina teenager faces multiple charges after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Logan Nathanial Cason, an 18-year-old Lexington resident, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of pointing a firearm at a person, the sheriff’s department said in a Wednesday night news release.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on U.S. 378, near Lake Murray, according to the release.

“Deputies interviewed a group of witnesses right after this happened, which we believe started as a road rage incident,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “The witnesses all told deputies Cason fired a handgun into the air as he drove (an SUV), then pointed it toward the car beside him and fired more shots.”

Information about how the incident started, and if Cason knew anyone in the other car prior to the shooting, was not available.

Beer bottles and cans were thrown from Cason’s vehicle toward the other car before the shots were fired, according to Koon.

“Deputies collected evidence, including multiple shell casings, from the road,” Koon said. “The location of these items was consistent with the information witnesses shared with deputies.”

Koon said deputies identified Cason as the shooter during their interviews with witnesses.

Deputies eventually located him at a home near Lake Murray, where he was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

Information about Cason’s bond was not available, but as of Thursday morning he was not listed on the jail’s inmate roster.