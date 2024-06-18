Road rage incident in Montclair leads to gunfire and an arrest, police say

A Bloomfield man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident in Montclair Monday night, authorities said.

Nelson Santos, 42, was arrested after the incident that took place near the intersection of Washington Street and New Street, according to a press release from the Montclair Police Department.

Officers responded to the area at 9:54 p.m. Monday and spoke with the alleged victims of a road rage incident involving a white Tesla, the department stated. The victims reported that the Tesla unsuccessfully tried to pass their vehicle and continued to follow them until they pulled over.

The driver of the Tesla, later identified as Santos, exited his vehicle brandishing a handgun, according to the release. He then fired two rounds as the other vehicle attempted to drive away, striking the rear windshield and the rear bumper.

Based on the victims' description, detectives later located the Tesla in Bloomfield and arrested Santos. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remanded to the Essex County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police advise anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Juliano at 973-509-4724.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair NJ road rage incident leads to gunfire, police say