Road rage incident leaves Palm Coast couple arrested says sheriffs

A man driving a van in Palm Coast said a man riding a Harley-Davidson pointed a gun at him while the female passenger brandished a baton, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s

At approximately 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a weapons disturbance that occurred on Palm Coast Parkway NE.

The victim called after a couple on a Harley pointed a gun and a baton and smashed the window of his work van.

The victim stated that he was in his work van traveling westbound on the Hammock Dunes Toll Bridge when the incident took place, and that his coworker was behind him in a work van.

After receiving death threats from the couple, the victim was able to provide FCSO with the license plate of the motorcycle, and they determined it was registered to Gregg Allen Pacheco and Amy Lynette Pacheco out of Palm Coast.

Read: Deadly motorcycle crash blocks lanes on SR-408 in Orange County

Deputies went to their address and noticed the motorcycle in the garage as the door was closing.

The sheriff’s department knocked on the door, made phone calls, and made announcements, but they were unable to contact them.

FCSO later obtained arrest and search warrants for the residence, where they recovered two firearms, a Glock 27 .40-caliber and a Glock 43X 9mm.

Both suspects were arrested and then claimed medical issues and were taken to the hospital. Investigators interviewed both subjects, who confessed to various elements of the incident.

Read: Disturbance in the Gulf could develop into a tropical depression

Both Gregg and Amy Pacheco were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Gregg was on misdemeanor probation for a previous reckless driving conviction and was additionally charged with violation of probation.

Gregg is being held on $40,000 bond while Amy Pacheco posted a $7500 bond and was released.

Read: Orange County elections supervisor will not run for election

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.