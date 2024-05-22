Road rage incident leads to standoff in Statesville, police say

A road rage incident where someone fired into a car Wednesday afternoon led to a police standoff south of the downtown Statesville area, police said.

Nearly 15 officers have a home surrounded on Fieldstone Circle, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported at about 4:15 p.m.

Officers believe the suspect may be inside.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

