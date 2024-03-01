Police arrested Ricardo Montes, 18, on suspicion of brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident in Barstow.

A man was arrested after police say he pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Barstow.

On Wednesday afternoon, Barstow police were given the license plate number of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident. A description of the driver was also provided to police.

Officers found the vehicle at a home in the 800 block of Higgins Road. The area is south of Interstate 40, east of Highway 247, and near Montara Elementary School.

Authorities spoke to the residents and identified Ricardo Montes, 18, of Barstow, as the suspect who pulled out the firearm. He was arrested.

During a search of the home, police said Victoria Montes, 21, of Barstow, became combative and assaulted a detective. After a brief struggle, she was arrested, according to police.

A loaded firearm was also found inside the home.

Ricardo Montes was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Barstow Jail on suspicion of brandishing a firearm. His bail was set at $30,000, sheriff’s booking records show.

Victoria Montes was issued a citation for suspected resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. She was released from the police department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Austin Jaramillo at 760-256-2211 or at ajaramillo@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Road rage incident with firearm leads to arrest of Barstow man