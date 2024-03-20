Road rage incident ends with Holland man arrested for assault

HOLLAND TWP. — A local man has been arrested for intentionally ramming his vehicle into another car late Tuesday in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly before midnight Tuesday, March 19, to reports of two vehicles crashing into each other while driving westbound on Adams Street near Black River Drive. When deputies arrived, they located the damaged vehicles and spoke with both drivers, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Capt. Jacob Sparks.

Investigation on-scene determined one of the vehicles intentionally rammed the other multiple times, causing damage to both. There were no reported injuries to either driver. Neither vehicle had additional passengers.

Deputies determined that, after an initial crash, a 22-year-old man driving a silver Lincoln sedan became upset and intentionally rammed the rear of a black Acura sedan driven by a 39-year-old woman. The multiple additional crashes occurred while the vehicles were in motion.

Jaren Sabala, 22, of Holland, was taken into custody at the scene and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. Sabala is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving. He was arraigned Wednesday, March 20, via video in Ottawa County's 58th District Court by Judge Bradley Knoll.

Sabala received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and has been released from custody, Sparks said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

