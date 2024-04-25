Road rage incident during heavy traffic on US 501 leads to shooting. New York man charged

A New York man has been arrested for attempted murder after an apparent road rage incident on U.S. 501 in Conway.

Anthony Rhone Simmons Jr., 32, was charged by Horry County Police after firing his pistol multiple times at another vehicle while they were driving on U.S. 501 toward Conway, according to an arrest warrant.

The other vehicle, which was trying to get away from Simmons, was struck by the gunshots. The incident happened about 6:55 p.m. April 23.

The victim told police that she was driving toward Conway on U.S. 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard in heavy traffic when she noticed Simmons’ vehicle behind her tailgating and “road raging.” The victim stuck her middle finger out at Simmons and soon after she did that, Simmons stuck his arm out of the driver side window and fired at her with a black pistol, the police report said.

She then sped up, trying to separate herself from Simmons. However, because of heavy traffic, she could not and Simmons continued to follow her.

While on the phone with 911, the two vehicles were at Cox Ferry Road when Simmons fired another round at her the same way. The victim managed to speed up to 70 mph while on U.S. 501 to get away, but Simmons still managed to follow her, the report said.

Simmons then fired a third shot at the victim’s vehicle while they were on the curve at Third Avenue Extension entering downtown Conway. At that time the victim saw police cars and drove to the Conway Police Department.

A black pistol was found in Simmons’ vehicle, according to the report.

Police also found a bullet hole in the victim’s rear passenger door, an exit hole in the interior door panel and another entrance hole in the rear passenger seat.

The victim was not injured.

Simmons remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.