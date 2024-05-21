Road rage, cross-town pursuit, pit maneuvers end with Jacksonville police shooting

An early morning road rage escalated into a cross-town police pursuit Tuesday and Jacksonville police shooting the suspect who survived, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It started with a motorist calling 911 shortly before 1 a.m. reporting that another driver pointed a gun at him in the area of the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Interstate 95. The man had gotten in front of him in a pickup truck and was putting on his brakes, then pointed a gun and threatened to kill him as he pulled alongside the truck, Chief Alan Parker said.

After calling 911 and providing the truck’s tag information, he saw some officers on the side of the road and reported it to them. The officers attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver kept going and a chase ensued, Parker said.

It lasted for about 25 to 30 miles across the city from the Eastside to the Westside. The Florida Highway Patrol also joined the pursuit and attempted to jam the suspect, but his vehicle was too large. Parker said sheriff’s officers set up stop sticks around Interstate 295 and Commonwealth Avenue that flattened the truck’s tires.

A pickup truck is towed away after its driver was involved in a road rage and ensuing police chase across Jacksonville early Tuesday that ended with an officer wounding him with gunfire.

“He was able to continue on with the tires deflating,” Parker said. “He continued over here to West Beaver Street. He got to about the 11000 block of Beaver, and one of our officers was able to successfully pit the vehicle at that point. At the termination point of the pursuit, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle to flee. One of the officers engaged him and fired multiple rounds.”

The man, identified as 45-year-old Charles C. Guernsey, was wounded but not life-threatening, the chief said. A weapon hadn’t been recovered at the time of the briefing, but Parker said investigators were waiting to obtain a warrant to search the vehicle. Guernsey has no Jacksonville criminal history but extensive troubles with the law in Alachua and Baker counties.

The officer was Stephen Hicks, and it was his second shooting in three years.

This was Jacksonville’s second police shooting this year.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville police shoot road rage suspect after lengthy pursuit