Road Rage Charges Update, Victim's Family Speaks
Road rage charges update, victim's family speaks
Road rage charges update, victim's family speaks
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.
Ted Leonsis is on the hunt for a new location to house his Wizards and Capitals' venue.
Hannah Riley's search for her 10-year-old dog involves the X app, GoFundMe and a Google spreadsheet of volunteers.
Lawyers with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office cast doubt on former President Donald Trump’s claim that he cannot find a company to lend him the $464 million bond he needs to appeal the judgment in his financial fraud trial.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
This is an odd story out of Minnesota.
While we know the dollar amount of the settlement, we don’t know yet how it will be apportioned among the fighters involved or what other provisions might be included in the settlement.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
Not a day goes by without some confirmation that deep tech is on the rise in Europe — and public and private capital investors are here for it. Latest case in point, OTB Ventures, which closed a $185 million fund to invest in deep tech in Europe that it will mostly deploy at the Series A stage. OTB's early-growth fund — its second and largest to date — is once again backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
A co-op involves co-owning a property with others but living in your own full unit. Learn whether a co-op is the right fit and how to finance your purchase.
SpaceX is in the final stages of certifying a second pad for astronaut launches, which should ease launch site congestion and help the company scale the number of humans it sends to space. SpaceX has performed 13 crewed missions, and all of them launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Last fall, SpaceX workers installed a crew access arm to the launch tower, a key piece of infrastructure that allows astronauts access to the crew Dragon spacecraft.
The plug-in hybrid returns to the Mercedes-Benz GLC lineup in 2025 packing way less torque but way more range.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!
This 3.6-inch wonder packs a lot of function into a tiny footprint — get it for 43% off.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
This dirt-detecting vac has special technology to suck up even the most stealthy of dust bunnies.
After Alex Trebek’s death, Richards, the show’s executive producer, was hired as host but lasted “just one day” amid controversy. In a new interview, he spoke out about his ouster and auditioning stars, including Aaron Rodgers, for the job.
Putting your money in a high-yield savings account can help you earn interest and reach your savings goals sooner. Find out how much $10,000 in a savings account can earn in one year.