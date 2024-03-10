Road rage caught on dash cam video: Car careens into motorcycle on I-75, then takes off.

WILDWOOD — A motorcyclist from Leesburg was intentionally rammed off Interstate 75 in an apparent act of road rage early Saturday, causing serious injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers are searching for the driver of a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic, which fled the scene after forcing the bike off the interstate near mile marker 319, which is 2 miles south of the Sumter County Road 470 exit (Lake Panasoffkee.)

Troopers say it is unclear what sparked the 12:10 a.m. incident, but witnesses reported seeing the 52-year-old biker fleeing the Honda before the crash.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes. The motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside (right) shoulder while the Honda passed the commercial vehicle in the center lane. Once the two vehicles had both passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda abruptly steered to the outside shoulder and rammed the motorcycle.

The impact caused the bike to overturn several times and land in the wood line parallel to the road. Dash cam video, apparently from the commercial vehicle, shows the dramatic crash. The FHP sent out a copy of the video.

Vehicle parts recovered at the scene helped identify the make and model of the Honda. There is no description of the driver. The motorcyclist, whose name was not provided by FHP, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was still recovering Saturday evening.

Anyone with information can call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

