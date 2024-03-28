Road work planned for numerous Cabarrus County roads this spring
More than 40 segments of secondary roads throughout Cabarrus County will be seeing improvements this spring.
Two contracts were approved by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, starting as soon as mid-April.
The first segment of improvements will address 38 portions of roads, including the following:
Peach Orchard Road
Clarke Creek Parkway
Walden Ponds Thruway
Crossroads Place
The second project will treat the asphalt surface in nine secondary locations, including:
Jim Kiser Road
Marshall Drive
Cal Bost Road
Manassas Drive
Moose Road
Lacewood Court
Heglar Road
Ward Avenue
According to NCDOT, the larger project is expected to be finished by next fall, and the asphalt surface treatment should be done within a year.
