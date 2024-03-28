Road work planned for numerous Cabarrus County roads this spring

More than 40 segments of secondary roads throughout Cabarrus County will be seeing improvements this spring.

Two contracts were approved by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, starting as soon as mid-April.

The first segment of improvements will address 38 portions of roads, including the following:

Peach Orchard Road

Clarke Creek Parkway

Walden Ponds Thruway

Crossroads Place

The second project will treat the asphalt surface in nine secondary locations, including:

Jim Kiser Road

Marshall Drive

Cal Bost Road

Manassas Drive

Moose Road

Lacewood Court

Heglar Road

Ward Avenue

According to NCDOT, the larger project is expected to be finished by next fall, and the asphalt surface treatment should be done within a year.

(WATCH: Four men charged in construction theft)