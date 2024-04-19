Road work update: Patching work to begin on I-69 in southern Clinton County

DeWITT TWP. — Another road project could mean slower going for drivers who use Interstate 69 in Clinton County this summer.

Drivers can expect to see lane and ramp closures while crews are patching concrete between Airport Road and U.S. 127 and working on the I-69 bridge over Wood Road, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. Traffic on Wood, beneath the freeway, also could be impacted, MDOT indicated.

The $5.6 million project is expected to begin April 22 and finish by late August, MDOT said.

