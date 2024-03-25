Road work news

Indiana 55 to be reduced to one lane in Merrillville

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will reduce Indiana 55/Taft Street to one lane between 65th Avenue and 73rd Avenue on or after Monday, April 1.

Indiana 55 will be reduced to one lane at Turkey Creek, with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals through mid-May. Crews will be conducting a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal.

U.S. 30 to have lane closures east of Valparaiso

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will begin a bridge replacement project on U.S. 30 over Crooked Creek on or after Monday, April 1.

Motorists should be prepared for alternating lane closures and changing traffic patterns on U.S. 30 between County Road 450 E and CR 575 E through late October. Work will start with the outside shoulders closed to strengthen the shoulders for future phases of the project. On or near April 11, the inside lanes will be closed to traffic. Work will switch to the outside lanes around early August.

Indiana 49 to have lane closures in Chesterton

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will have lane closures on Indiana 49 between County Road 1100 N and Porter Avenue beginning on or after Monday, April 1.

Motorists should expect alternating lane closures through late October for a bridge superstructure replacement over Coffee Creek. During phase one, the inside passing lanes will be closed for work, and the outside driving lanes will be open for traffic. Traffic will switch to the inside passing lanes in phase two around mid-July, with the outside driving lanes closed.

U.S. 20 to have lane closures in Burns Harbor

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have lane closures on U.S. 20 between Salt Creek Rd and Indiana 149 beginning on or after Monday, April 1.

U.S. 20 will have alternating lane closures through early May for a box culvert replacement. A detour utilizing Interstate 94 will be in place for wide loads.