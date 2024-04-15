Road line painting to begin next week in several counties, including Lebanon

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are asking residents to use caution as a district line painting project on various routes in south-central Pennsylvania, including Lebanon County, is scheduled to begin next week.

Painting in Lebanon will include Routes 22, 322 and 422, along with Interstates 81 and 78. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 15.

This will be a mobile operation on routes in the District 8 region, consisting of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, according to PennDOT officials

"Motorists should be alert and watch for slow moving vehicles," officials said in a release Friday.

Roadways in other counties include Routes 22, 322, 422 and Interstates 81, 83 and 78. All work is expected to be completed by November 22, 2024, according to PennDOT officials.

Alpha Space Control, LLC, of Chambersburg is the contractor on this $1,564,295 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. The free 24-hour service provides residents with traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Road line painting in Lebanon County PA to start next week: PennDOT