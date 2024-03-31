Road work leads to lane closures on I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside

Drivers on the Westside can expect to see some changes this week.

Starting March 31, the Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes and on-ramps to I-295 every night until April 4, weather permitting.

Here are the areas that will be impacted:

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Two new road projects expected to start this week in Clay County

Southbound/Northbound I-295 from Morse Avenue to U.S. 90 – Multiple lanes may be closed along with intermittent ramp closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for milling and resurfacing. Detours will be in place during the ramp closures.

Northbound I-295 Off-Ramp to Normandy Boulevard Closed Monday, April 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Northbound I-295 to Normandy Boulevard traffic will continue north, exit onto eastbound I-10, exit onto southbound Lane Avenue and proceed to Normandy Boulevard.

The FDOT plans to improve the I-295/Normandy Boulevard interchange and resurface I-295 from Morse Avenue to Beaver Street.

It’s important to note that the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in the construction zone.

Read: Carnival Cruise Lines to operate in Jacksonville through 2026

Expect nightly lane/ramp closures

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.