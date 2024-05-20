Road work to impact drivers this week in Greene County

Drivers may experience additional delays this week due to road work in Greene County.

>>Drivers to be impacted next few months due to bridge replacement in Huber Heights

There will be construction this week on U.S. 35 in Greene County, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson.

Single-lane closures will occur on Trebein Road between U.S. 35 and Dayton Xenia Road starting today from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Flaggers will be maintaining traffic now through Friday, the spokesperson said.

The left lane will also be closed on both east and westbound U.S. 35 from the Valley and Trebein Roads intersection starting tonight from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day through Friday.