Road work on S. Edgewood Dr. at Paul Smith Blvd. to cause traffic delays April 22-23

Weather permitting, on Monday, April 22, work crews from C. William Hetzer Inc. will be milling and repaving a section of South Edgewood Drive near Paul Smith Boulevard outside of Funkstown.

The contractor will use flagmen to direct traffic in each direction through the work area.

Motorists should expect temporary traffic delays, and will encounter cones, barricades, flagmen and other traffic control devices.

Motorists should consider alternate routes that will avoid the work area.

It is anticipated that this work will be performed between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through this section of Edgewood Drive while the work is being performed, but dispatchers should be aware of the potential traffic congestion and delays.

For more information, contact the city of Hagerstown's Engineering Department at 301-739-8577 ext. 125.

