Road work continues in western Ashtabula County

Jun. 25—Residents of the western areas of Ashtabula County and the eastern areas of Lake County have been facing some transportation challenges.

Major construction projects are underway in Geneva, Madison Township and Harpersfield Township, with one coming to a conclusion soon and another lasting for months to come.

A major asphalt project on Route 20 in Madison Township is underway, and will be well into 2025, said Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs. He said the repaving project will include the paving of Route 20 and drainage areas around it.

"This project has a 2025 completion date," he said.

Kovacs said there will be ongoing lane diversions and closures during the project, but at least one lane will be open.

Kovacs said there will be a break in the construction activity during the winter and it will resume in the spring.

The roundabout construction project in Harpersfield at the intersection of Route 534 and Route 307, is nearing completion, which will open the opportunities for those driving in the area starting next week if all goes to plan, said ODOT Public Information Officer Justin Chesnic.

"This week they doing the base asphalt," Chesnic said.

He said workers still have a lot to do, but it should be open by July 4 as planned.

The roundabout is taking form and area businesses will be happy to re-open when the project is complete. Traffic has been diverted on both state routes.

In Geneva, the West Main Infrastructure Project has begun, which entails the complete replacement of utilities under the road and the removal of old trolley lines buried beneath the road.

The project started late this spring and is scheduled to last 18 months. City officials are working to make sure trucks are detoured to Route 84 in Madison, so as not to clog local streets.

The city recently received a grant to defray the cost of the project and is seeking other grants for a second phase of the that will hopefully start when the first phase is complete.