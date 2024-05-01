Road construction in the Rochester region: See the list of projects

Construction has started on Interstate 390 southbound between exits 10 and 8 in Livingston County, one of the projects that is part of the New York state's $46.9 million investment in the region's infrastructure.

A $46.9 million investment in infrastructures across the Rochester region is set to enhance safety and mobility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The improvements will occur under a series of projects to rehabilitate bridges, restore road surfaces and reconfigure intersections.

“These investments in the Finger Lakes will increase mobility, reduce congestion, create more resilient roads and bridges and make it easier for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to get around one of the most beautiful regions of our state.” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

Livingston County will enter year two of a $26.7 million rehabilitation project to the pavement on Interstate 390 between exits 10 and 8 this spring.

Roadwork in Rochester NY region: See the list

Pavement rehabilitation is shown near Route 390 exit 8 southbound Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

$6 million rehabilitation to bridges carrying I-390 over Commerce Drive in North Dansville in Livingston County. This project is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2024.

$4.8 million to improve pavements along State Route 31 from the Monroe County-Wayne County line to the Hamlet of Macedon, Wayne County, will continue from last year. This project is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2024.

$3.6 million to upgrade ramps and signals, and install additional lanes between State Route 386 (Scottville Road) and I-390 in Chili of Monroe County. This project is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2024.

$2.6 million will enhance the intersection of State Route 18 (Latta Road) and North Greece Road in Greece of Monroe County. This project is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2024.

$1.8 million will improve State Route 31 between State Route 19 and Transit Way in Sweden, Monroe County. This project is expected to be finished in August 2024.

$1.4 million will rehabilitate State Route 5 & 20 from Lake Street in Geneva, Ontario County, to the Ontario County-Seneca County line. Most of the work is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.

Pedestrians and drivers should expect lane and roadway closures during the construction of these projects.

