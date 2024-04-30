Road construction projects heating up in Richland County

Three Ohio Department of Transportation projects that affect Richland County motorists starting May 6.

Ohio 309 eastbound, between the West Fourth Street interchange and U.S. 30 interchange, will close for bridge repairs on the Home Road overpass. The detour route for eastbound motorists is Lexington-Springmill Road to U.S. 30 east. Traffic on Ohio 309 westbound and traffic on Home Road will be maintained. Work is expected to be completed May 15.

More: Bridge and culvert projects prompt two road closings in Richland County

Ohio 97, between Kelly Avenue and Bellville-Johnsville Road, will close for two consecutive culvert replacements. The detour route will be Ohio 97 east to I-71 north to Ohio 13 south to Ohio 97, and reverse. The estimated completion date is May 17.

Ohio 598, between Dinninger Road and Henry Road, will also close for a culvert replacement. The detour route will be Ohio 598 north Ohio 98 north to Ohio 61 north to Ohio 598, and reverse. The project is expected to be done May 20.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: ODOT announces three new highway repair projects in Richland County OH