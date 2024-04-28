Road construction projects to cause lane closures on multiple State Routes in Logan County

Several State Routes in Logan County will undergo lane closures this week due to road construction projects.

State Route 347 will undergo intermittent lane closures at U.S. 33 starting Monday, April 29.

The closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and last through Friday, May 3.

Traffic will be maintained through portable signals. Crews will be chip-sealing the roadway.

State Route 117 will also undergo intermittent lane closures between Township Road 100 and County Road 96 starting Monday, April 29.

The closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and last through Friday, May 3.

Traffic will be maintained through portable signals. Crews will be chip-sealing the roadway.