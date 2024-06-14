Road construction project in Eastown starts Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Monday, a major road construction project will begin in Grand Rapids’ Eastown district.

On Robinson Road from Lake Drive SE to Woodmere Avenue, crews will install a new water main, replace lead water lines and improve sidewalks. From Woodmere Avenue to Plymouth Avenue, work will feature milling and resurfacing. Bike lanes will also be added in the area.

City leaders said you should expect detours during construction, but businesses in the area will remain open. Some of the businesses that will be affected include Matchbox Diner, Argos Comics and Books, Fruition, Eastown Salon and Connie’s Cakes, according to Uptown Grand Rapids Inc.

“Construction is always tough and we have a fantastic business community, so I really hope people still find a way to park in some of the lots that you can access off from the side streets and still come out and visit those businesses,” said Cindy Irving, assistant city engineer with the city of Grand Rapids. “And we will get through construction together and we will try to minimize the impact.”

Most construction is expected to be completed in November.

The Michigan Department of Transportation, Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids are sharing the costs of the $3.5 million project.

